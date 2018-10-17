LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A Florida airman and his family, who sought refuge in Little Rock before Hurricane Michael made landfall, are among those headed back to their home state, but they don’t know where their future stands.

After evacuating to Little Rock, the comfort our city shared with Vincent Danh gave hope in a crucial time.

Danh, his pregnant wife and child started their journey back to their home in Panama City, Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 17, for the first time since Hurricane Michael made land fall in the southeast.

The couple saw pictures of the damaged exterior of their home as they started the long trip back.

He's stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, but unsure of what the future holds.

“I've just seen aerial shots," said Dahn "and I don't know what's to come of Tyndall Air Force Base, I don’t know where my job is going to go or if I’m going to stay.”

While in Little Rock, Danh was overwhelmed with the love and support our city gave him.

His family ended up seeking shelter at the Little Rock Airforce Base.

“They are more than willing to help,” he said. “They are such a blessing to us.”

In a time of uncertainty and fear, the military family say the friendly hellos and giving hearts have brought them peace.

“We went to a thrift shop on base,” said Danh. “We expected to pay, but the volunteer said take whatever you need, everything is on us. We got pots and pans. We are going to be staying in a hotel with a kitchen, luckily we got some things to keep our kid busy."

"We do everything we can in service of our fellow airmen,” said John Felmet, a commander at the Little Rock Airforce Base. “Anything we can do to help members of the armed forces and the air force, this community will bend over backwards to help them.”

Though the family knows they are in for a struggle, they’ll continue to thank Little Rock for the joy brought to their family.

"Through all this tragedy, we at least got some good out of it,” said Danh. “We honestly can't wait to come back one day.”

Electric Cooperative linemen from across the state, including from Little Rock continue their work in Florida and Georgia to restore power outages caused by Hurricane Michael.

Less than a week after Michael hit, power has been restored to 2.6 million consumers.

© 2018 KTHV