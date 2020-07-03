BOCA RATON, Fla. — From a bad date to stranger danger, a few bars and restaurants in South Florida have a new way to help women out of uncomfortable and even threatening positions.
Bars and restaurants around Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Jupiter have signs hanging in their bathrooms that give women instructions on how to let their bartenders know they need help.
First, they order an “Owl Shot.” Then, depending on what kind of help they need from the bartender, they order it “neat,” “on the rocks,” or “with “lime.” Those are all code words for what they need from the bartender, according to CNN.
- Neat: Bar staff will escort you to your car
- On the rocks: Bar staff will call a ride for you
- With lime: Bar staff will call police
The idea came from Florida Atlantic University's Student Government, according to CBS affiliate-WPEC.
CNN said the students came up with the idea over the summer when they were brainstorming ways to protect students.
The shot was cleverly named after the school’s mascot.
