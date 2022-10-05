Fordyce School District increases safety ahead of Friday night's game

Security will be increased after the Fordyce School District received "disturbing tips concerning threats of violence" ahead of its next football game.

FORDYCE, Ark. — Safety has been a big focus in Dallas County after the Fordyce School District received "disturbing tips concerning threats of violence" ahead of its football game on Friday night.

Security has ramped up, looking to keep students and fans safe.

The rivalry game between the Fordyce Redbugs and the Rison Wildcats is expected to bring in at least a thousand fans— but when they arrive, they can expect security to look a bit different.

"Really hope nothing happens, but you know, just to be better safe than sorry," Fordyce Principal and Athletic Director Anthony Socia said.

Socia has been keeping safety top of mind following threats targeting Friday night's football game.

He said that they're prepared in case anything does get violent.

According to the school district, everyone entering the stadium will go through metal detectors.

"Everybody has remained in their seats. Students have to be with an adult, no students can come in without an adult present. Our fans must stay on our side, their fans stay on their side. We're keeping fans out of the end zone area," Socia explained.

Once you leave the stadium, you also can't come back in.

"I think it'd be the safest place in Arkansas. So fans can still show up and they expect a really good ballgame," he said.

Socia said that multiple law enforcement agencies will also be there to help enforce the new rules.

"We talked to the state troopers, and I think they said they'll have eight here. And then our Sheriff's Department will have a few here and then the county will have a few as well," he said.

Fordyce Assistant Superintendent, Rhonda Lawson said this is the first year they've increased safety to this level.

"I think it's just a sign of the times that we're living in. Unfortunately," Lawson said.

She echoed the same sentiment as Socia and said that this plan is the safest thing for everyone.

"My main thing is to keep the students safe and to allow these kids be able to play the game they love," she said.