A 10-year-old boy from Fort Smith is making his way to Washington D.C. for the National Spelling Bee.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you want something bad enough, you'll work for it.

"Every day, even on weekends, I study," said Zeeshan Anower, a 10-year-old who is going to the Scripts National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 30. He won the Arkansas State Spelling Bee in March. How did the 10-year-old do it you wonder?

Zeeshan says he studies the dictionary and several word lists. "I've also been studying vocab words and everything."

"I can finally achieve my dream of being a national speller," Zeeshan said.

On Tuesday, he will be representing Woods Elementary in Fort Smith and the entire state of Arkansas. "Now I get to have to represent like, the whole state of Arkansas," Zeeshan said. "So it's kind of pressuring."

Zeeshan calls this opportunity a privilege. "A privilege in order to represent everyone and everything you care about, and the state that you just love," he said.

Starting Tuesday, he'll compete against more than 200 other spellers from all 50 states.

"This can create lifelong friendships that will last a lifetime," Zeeshan said. "I've always wanted to go to Washington D.C."

While in D.C., he said he and his family plan to have fun while there. "I'm looking forward to visiting Legoland if I can. And if so, I'm going to Gaylord as well. And I'm also going to get go to the National Mall of D.C."

No matter what happens in D.C., Zeeshan knows he can always count on the love and support of Arkansans. "I appreciate all of Fort Smith supporting me and cheering me on," he said.

Zeeshan said he and his family should land in D.C. Monday night. To review the TV schedule for the competition, click here.

