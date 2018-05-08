POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – Drake Maness, a Pottsville High School senior whose life changed in a blink of an eye, was severely injured after diving into a swimming pool on Friday, June 15.

Drake injured his spinal cord and vertebrae from the accident. He began his recovery journey at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. However he is now being treated at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

While the road to recovery is never easy, Maness has had overwhelming support from not only his community, but also surrounding communities.

"The power of prayer has really worked with him," said Bryan Rust, Pottsville High School’s head coach. “Over the last month it’s really grown from extreme tragedy to unbelievable joy in a lot of ways seeing how the family has been supported and the communities have come together."

Not only has Drake's school and community helped with fundraisers to benefit him and his family, but also a rival high school. Drake Maness' teammates and opponents from the Russellville High School football team, hosted a "Give Back Fundraiser" to benefit Drake on Tuesday, July 31 at Brangus Steak House.

The fundraiser that was set up for a high school football player, was a MAJOR success as they raised over $10,000 in one night.

More fundraisers including benefit concerts and tournaments have also been hosted throughout the communities.

"We are so thankful for all of the support and fundraising efforts," posted on the Pray For Drake Facebook update. "It’s really a beautiful thing to see a community come together like you all have. There are no words to describe how appreciative we are."

According to Drake's recovery story Facebook page, Maness is now talking and started to move. He still is unable to walk, but the recovery is going well.

Follow Drake’s journey here.

Related Headlines: Communities holding fundraisers for Pottsville teen severely injured in swimming accident

© 2018 KTHV