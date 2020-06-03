NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are weekly meetings for the community to give input on what to do with the school.

Paula Lively is Chair on the Ole Main Task Force and graduated from Ole Main North Little Rock High School.

“Keep it active and make it the vibrant treasure that it always has been for North Little Rock,” Lively said.

She’s hopes to bring the vacant building back to life.

The district’s administrative offices are to be moved in the building.

“Those plans have been proposed, but there’s a lot of space left,” Lively said.

The committee will hold a total of five meetings and have gotten lots of ideas.

“They range anywhere from, for example, maybe some retail space. Maybe some after hours classes for adult learning,” Lively said.

Adding space for a bowling alley has been suggested, but with the current campus nearby, safety is priority.

“So, we have thousands of students there. So, whatever we put here, we have to know that we’re going to have public coming and going,” Lively said.

They’ve also discussed preserving a floor of the historical building or utilizing a section for current students. The committee said nothing is final.

“We’re also reaching out to some of the educators and giving people that were not able to come to the meetings an opportunity to provide us their input online and on Facebook and so forth,” Lively said.

They hope to wrap this process up in the next six to eight weeks.

Future meetings:

March 10 at Lakewood Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m.

March 12 at Sherman Park Rec Center, 5:30 p.m.

