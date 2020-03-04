JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly a quarter of a million Girl Scout cookies have been donated by troops across North Florida as part of the Cookies for Healthcare Heroes project.

“It can be a way we say thank you and serve the community,” Girl Scouts of Gateway Council CEO Mary Anne Jacobs said.

One of the first drops was made at Flagler Hospital. Renne Wyden is a therapist at the hospital who says the gift and support are just what they need right now.

“To hear that the Girl Scouts thought about our healthcare workers, our front line workers and wanted to do something to lift spirits, I was just overwhelmed,” Wyden said.

That kind of pick-me-up is a learning experience for the Girl Scouts. Jacobs explains to serve the community means being there when times are tough.

“We are all created for community and where we find ourselves right now is unprecedented,” Jacobs said.

More than 20,000 boxes gifted to 11 hospitals: Mayo Clinic, UF Health, Flagler Health+, Orange Park Medical Center, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Putnam Community Medical Center, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, Ascension Sacred Heart, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Destin, and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Wyden’s sincere message to the troops: “We are so grateful for their thoughts, for their care, for their concern and most of all for their cookies.”