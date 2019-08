The Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Goodwill Industries will hold a free record sealing clinic for those having trouble finding a job due to criminal history.

Located at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas in Pine Bluff, members of the community will need to call (501) 376-3423 to set an appointment on August 16.

A copy of the sentencing order and ACIC report must be available during the appointment.

The address is 2514 W. 28th Avenue Pine Bluff, AR 71603.