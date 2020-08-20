New grants aim to improve health care for rural Arkansas communities

Rural Arkansans are often less-able to get high-quality medical care close to where they live. The new funding is designed to help improve that.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Help is coming for those Arkansans who don't necessarily live close to the city. A set of grants will help provide better health care in those communities.

The new funding, provided by HHS to multiple states, including Arkansas, is designed to help improve the situation in a variety of ways.

"They include, among other things, funding for training health care providers to deliver emergency care consults via telehealth, to create tele-mentoring, learning programs for primary care providers, to support telehealth-focused rural health research to strengthen the health care workforce in family medicine, internal medicine, and psychiatry," explained Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan of the Department of Health and Human Services.