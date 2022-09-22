Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions at Greers Ferry Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions.

Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber.

Boaters should slow down and wear life jackets in order to ensure their safety.

Some additional tips that officials offered were to use depth finders or other navigation resources, stay in main river channels, and give the shoreline a wide birth— especially at night.

Although multiple launch ramps are available, some of the individual launch ramps in a park may be closed.

Current partial ramp closures are located at Heber Springs, Devils Fork, and Sugar Loaf Parks.

The ramp at Old Highway 25 road end will be closed and boaters should instead utilize the ramp located inside the park.

When launching boats, officials added to only use the corrugated portion of the launch ramp.