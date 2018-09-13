JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – There are a little more than 100 days until Christmas, but one high school senior needs your help collecting gifts this year for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

Corey Becker is a senior at Jacksonville Light House Charter School. While she certainly has college on her mind, she is also thinking about giving back.

"Every year for the Ronald McDonald House I collect different items like full-size toiletries and toys,” she said.

Becker delivers the gifts on Christmas Eve. She started giving gifts four years ago with her own money.

"I wrap about 60 presents every year for the Ronald McDonald house,” she said. "I did yard work for people which helped me buy presents for kids."

Her cousin Braden inspired her to give back to the Ronald McDonald House.

"He had cancer and died. My aunt told me the Ronald McDonald house was always there for them even for something as small as a hairbrush,” she said.

Janell Mason with the Ronald McDonald house said people like Becker are what keep the organization going.

"We need toiletries for families. A lot of times when families come, they come in the middle of the night, possibly on a helicopter, and they have nothing,” Mason said.

She said having gifts delivered on Christmas means the world to those families.

"I talked to a mom last year and she said, ‘I thought it was going to be the worst Christmas ever for my 3-year-old’ and she said ‘it's probably the happiest Christmas she'll remember,’” Mason said.

Becker hopes to bring a little light to more families this holiday season.

"At first I wasn't thinking of my cousin, it was just something I wanted to do. I felt God was calling me to do something in my community,” Becker said.

If you would like to donate a gift for Becker to deliver on Christmas, you can text her at 501-251-4962.

