LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV)- The homeless person at the corner that many people brush off may have a lot more to them than you think. A man many thought was just homeless, was actually a Vietnam veteran who served two tours, and now, the Hillcrest community is making sure he gets a proper burial.

James Hayes, 67, was found dead in a pond Friday at War Memorial Park.

A friend of Hayes, Jason Kahler, said Hayes was a homeless man that lived on the War Memorial golf course and bathed in its pond.

“He wandered everywhere and he had friends everywhere he went whether it was the gas stations, hospitals, grocery store,” he said.

The women at Exxon Doublee's said Hayes was their first customer every morning for his 24 ounce French roast and every night he would escort them to their cars to make sure they were safe.

However, what they didn't know, was that their friend was also a Vietnam veteran.

“He had discharge papers, he was in the Army but there is something there that disqualifies him from being in the Veteran Cemetery,” Kahler said.

Now, the people who knew him agree, Hayes deserves a proper burial even if he can’t get into the Veteran cemetery.

“It's important that he gets recognized for his service as well and now we want to get him recognized for his service,” Kahler said.

Kahler said he hopes Hayes death paves the path for something to be done for homeless people in the future.

“There needs to be some sort of program or service that at least allows the public to come honor and for another homeless person to be another forgotten soul,” he said.

The Hillcrest community said they'll do what it takes to make sure Hayes has the burial he deserves and promise to never forget his roaming soul.

"James would say I have golf course front property and I get to fall asleep with a beer in my hand,” Kahler said.

If you'd like to donate to Hayes funeral fund, you can call the Little Rock Funeral Home at 501-224-2200.

© 2018 KTHV