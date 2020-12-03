HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video was filmed for the 2019 Hot Springs parade.

According to Hot Springs National Park, the 17th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The parade was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, in downtown Hot Springs.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison announced:

“Because the safety of our citizens and visitors is always our primary concern, and because the spread of the coronavirus has become a concern to our health and governmental leaders, we decided this afternoon to postpone this year’s parade,” Arrison said. “We will announce a new date for the parade as soon as we can.

“Although the chance of spreading the virus among our parade fans and participants was considered low, we decided — after conferring with our city and county leaders and with health-care professionals — that we simply did not want to take a chance where the safety of our citizens and visitors is concerned.”

“We will begin planning immediately for the parade’s new date, and we will make it the biggest and best little parade in the world,” Arrison added. “We want our fans to stay well and plan to join us here in Hot Springs when we can select a new date.”

For information call Steve Arrison, 501-321-2027.

