Jacksonville Mayor Bob Johnson announced Tuesday that Lt. Brett Hibbs will be interim chief of the Jacksonville Police Department, effective May 27.

According to the press release, Hibbs is a 25-year veteran of JNPD and a Jacksonville native with numerous achievements in law enforcement, including graduating from the FBI National Academy.

The release also states the police department was not progressing and heading in the direction to serve the citizens of Jacksonville at the level they deserve.

The release says it's time to "make changes in the Department to serve the citizens in a way that will bring respect and dignity to the community."

The mayor thanks Cpt. Joseph McCollough for his efforts in holding the department together after the departure of Chief Franklin.

