Jessieville community gathers for prayer after tornado

Dozens of parents, staff and students in the Jessieville community came together on Sunday for prayers of gratitude after a tornado struck the town about a week ago.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Nearly one week ago an EF-1 tornado swept through Jessieville and left schools and several homes damaged.

On Sunday, the community came together to pray and reflect.

"It was sheer terror when I got the phone call that a tornado hit the school and we didn't know what was going on," Karen Stogsdill said.

Stogsdill explained that she rushed to find her grandson at the school immediately after the storm and that she was thankful it wasn't any worse.

"It was just a relief that not only he was okay, but all the teachers and faculty and the people whose homes were affected," Stogsdill said.

Her grandson's teacher, Tiffany Wainscott said that making sure her students were safe was her number one priority during the tornado— and she did just that.

"I gathered all the students and went to the other door, and kind of sheltered in place and waited until we thought it was safe to travel to the safe room," Wainscott described.

She also expressed that she's thankful to move forward and see her students again on Monday.

"My personal children are excited to go back to school and to see their friends," she said.

Superintendent Melissa Speers said that times like these make the Jessieville community feel like home.

"There's nothing like it, the people here the support, you've seen the people that have turned out to pray and who pray for us every day," Speers said.

Just like Wainscott, she's also more than ready to have kids back in the classroom.

"I don't like the summers because the staff and the kids aren't here. Schools are supposed to have kids in the hallways and are supposed to have kids here. So I'm excited," she said.