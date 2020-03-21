ARKANSAS, USA — Stores in the Kroger Delta Division will adjust store hours starting Monday, March 23. The new hours are 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., effective until further notice.

On Monday, March 23, Delta will invite seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers as defined by the CDC to shop during the first hour of business, Monday through Thursday, until further notice.

Delta associates will assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.

“Our seniors and high-risk shoppers are very vulnerable during this pandemic, and we want to assist them as much as possible,” said Victor Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division. “We encourage all customers to respect this special time as we work to protect our community.”

“From most indications it appears that seniors over the age of 60 are at high-risk to serious complications from COVID-19, and this shopping hour exclusively for them will help ensure a safer environment to make purchases during this pandemic and public health crisis,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “I appreciate Delta Division President Smith and the Kroger Company for heeding our administration’s request to take this important step in our community.”

Delta is hiring for immediate store and distribution center openings in the Mid-South area. Applicants can apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Available positions include Night Stockers, Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Truck Drivers, Pick Up Order Selectors and Warehouse Case Selectors for the Kroger Distribution Center.

Delta Division stores include: West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Paducah and Murray, Kentucky and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

