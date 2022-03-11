Lake Catherine State Park to temporarily close for maintenance

Lake Catherine State Park will temporarily close for planned maintenance and repairs from December 1, 2022, through March 18, 2023.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lake Catherine State Park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities for planned maintenance and repairs from December 1, 2022, through March 18, 2023.

Crews will be performing needed maintenance, including repairs and replacement of the inground sewer infrastructure.

According to Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, Lake Catherine is one of the busiest Arkansas State Parks.

"It has structures that date back to the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) era of the 1930s,” said Hurst. “This shutdown will allow us to focus entirely on the needed repairs at hand as well as creating an opportunity to complete some maintenance work in such a well-loved park.”

During the temporary closure, the visitor center will remain staffed to take reservations and answer questions.

All campsites and cabins have been blocked for reservations for more than a year to plan for the shutdown.

Access to the day-use areas, cabins, marina, campgrounds, and most trails will not be allowed for the duration of the shutdown due to safety concerns.

However, Slunger Creek Nature Trail will be open throughout the closure.

“These updates and repairs will help preserve this natural and historical resource for years to come,” Hurst added.

Closed signs will be posted on all main access point signs by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The roadway into the park will be blocked at the “Y” across from the administration building and down to the day-use/beach one-way road.

Many regular park visitors have already been made aware of the upcoming closure.