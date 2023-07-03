Today is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance from the March 31 tornado outbreak in Arkansas | Here's how

The deadline to receive federal disaster assistance is here, but there is still time to apply for those affected.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On March 31, 2023 an EF-3 tornado forever changed the town of Wynne, Arkansas, killing four people, injuring 26 others and tearing through hundreds of homes, businesses and major pillars of the city.

Another tornado also tore through a Little Rock neighborhood that day, killing one.

More than three months later, recovery still continues, but the deadline for those affected to receive federal disaster assistance is here.

Monday, July 3, is the final day to apply for FEMA assistance for Arkansans who were affected by the March 31 severe storms and tornadoes.

To apply for disaster assistance, click HERE. Those in need can also call the FEMA helpline between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. before the deadline to submit an application over the phone.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA said grants can cover costs for temporary lodging expenses, home repairs and essential disaster needs that are not covered by insurance.

Some types of FEMA grant assistance may include temporary hotel reimbursement, rental assistance, home repair or replacement, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage, vehicle repair or replacement, childcare, or medical and dental costs.

Those who do not have home or renter's insurance are also eligible to apply for assistance with storm-related losses.