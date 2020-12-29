List of Little Rock parks, community centers with free access to Wi-Fi

Little Rock has a free broadband project in an effort to give residents more access to the internet while the pandemic stymies online learning and working from home.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Note: The attached video is from an interview with Mayor Scott in November.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Chief Education Officer Dr. Jay Barth announced a free broadband project in an effort to give residents more access to the internet while the pandemic stymies online learning and working from home.

"Access to broadband is not just a rural issue in our state, but it is also an urban issue, one worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Scott said.

"While we've provided a short-term solution, we'll continue the work to ensure all Little Rock residents-no matter their incomes-have access to a service that is as fundamental as water or electricity to life in the 21st century. These long-term solutions will promote educational opportunity, economic empowerment, and quality of live and place across our community."

The parks included in the project are:

War Memorial

Morehart

Wakefield

Fletcher

Boyle

Hindman

Murray

Within these parks are a total of 16 pavilions equipped with broadband internet.

Five Community Centers have also been equipped with Wi-Fi access and will create options for future virtual learning opportunities and enhanced workshops and community meetings over time. All south of I-630, these are: