List of Little Rock parks, community centers with free access to Wi-Fi

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Note: The attached video is from an interview with Mayor Scott in November.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Chief Education Officer Dr. Jay Barth announced a free broadband project in an effort to give residents more access to the internet while the pandemic stymies online learning and working from home.
"Access to broadband is not just a rural issue in our state, but it is also an urban issue, one worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Scott said.
"While we've provided a short-term solution, we'll continue the work to ensure all Little Rock residents-no matter their incomes-have access to a service that is as fundamental as water or electricity to life in the 21st century. These long-term solutions will promote educational opportunity, economic empowerment, and quality of live and place across our community."
The parks included in the project are:
- War Memorial
- Morehart
- Wakefield
- Fletcher
- Boyle
- Hindman
- Murray
Within these parks are a total of 16 pavilions equipped with broadband internet.
Five Community Centers have also been equipped with Wi-Fi access and will create options for future virtual learning opportunities and enhanced workshops and community meetings over time. All south of I-630, these are:
- Centre at University Park
- Dunbar Community Center
- Stephens Community Center
- Southwest Community Center
- West Central Community Center