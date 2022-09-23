LITFest to include women empowerment series with special guests

LITFest to include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment in a series that on exploring issues from work-life balance to entrepreneurship and wellness.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest will be a multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture on October 7-9.

It will also include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment in a series that on exploring issues from work-life balance to entrepreneurship and wellness.

These events will join a broader lineup of LITFest events— all of which celebrate business, culture, and diversity in Little Rock.

The women-focused lineup will include informative panels, inspirational speakers, and a live podcast recording highlighting women’s perspectives.

“Women are an integral part of the diverse, talented fabric of this city,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “Little Rock is a great place to live and work, and I am excited about these specific events that will celebrate, inspire, encourage and empower women.”

The first event in this series will kick off on Friday, October 7 with a panel discussion hosted by the Leadership Foundation for Women.

The panel, entitled Life, Work, and Wellness: Exploring Strategies for Prioritizing Your Overall Health and Wellbeing, will be scheduled from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Nest, a co-working and social space built by women for women.

Later that evening, a live recording session will be hosted with acclaimed host Laterras R. Whitfield on the No. 2-ranking Apple relationship podcast Dear Future Wifey.

The recording will take place in the Robinson Center Performance Hall at 7 p.m., and will focus on various relationship topics, as well as feature local married and single Arkansans.

“LITFest is about uniting everyone in the city,” said festival organizer and Think Rubix Vice Principal Lairy Durwin. “Because of that, it was important to create an inclusive lineup, and that’s why including events tailored specifically to women is so important.”

On Saturday, October 8, award-winning actress Tia Mowry and business executive Angel Beasley will host a fireside chat on women’s entrepreneurship and wellness at 4:30 p.m. at The Hall, located at 721 W. Ninth St.

Tia Mowry is known best for her role in hit television shows such as Sister, Sister, The Game, and Netflix's Family Reunion.

Angel Beasley is the Senior Director of Merchandising-Haircare for Wal-Mart and is the co-founder of the health and wellness brand Beasy.