Two Little Rock businesses team up to benefit Trust Tree nonprofit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the month of August, local businesses Bella Vita Jewelry and Loblolly Creamery will team up to raise money for Trust Tree, a non-profit organization offering Music, Arts, & Leadership camps and programs.

Bella Vita Jewelry has created an alphabet bead bracelet with a custom, hand-stamped ice cream charm for Loblolly to sell at their Little Rock Scoop Shop.

In addition to this, Loblolly Creamery created a new flavor in honor of the collaboration called 'Sparkles and Cream', a cake batter ice cream with edible confetti.

A portion of all alphabet bead bracelets and 'Sparkles and Cream' sales at both businesses will benefit Trust Tree.

“We are excited about partnering with Bella Vita on this fun collaboration. We have been talking about an ice cream flavor with them for years now," said Sally Mengel, co-owner of Loblolly Creamery. "It is great that we can give back to Trust Tree as well."

The new ice cream flavor will debut on Friday, August 12 at Bella Vita Jewelry's 2nd Friday Art Night.

The event will have door prize drawings, free scoops of 'Sparkles and Cream', and an appearance by Paper Heart Book Pop Up.

For more information about the 2nd Friday Art Night event, check out the Facebook event.

Loblolly will start scooping Sparkles and Cream ice cream at both of their locations— 1423 Main St, Little Rock Scoop Shop, and 115 N Market St, Benton Scoop Shop.

To wrap up the fun, there will be a Summer Bracelet Making event at Loblolly’s Little Rock location on Saturday, August 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.