Little Rock Catholic High's beloved Geman Shepard passes away

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock announced the passing of its beloved German Shepherd Titus on Thursday.

In a heartfelt post shared on Facebook, the school shared the love students and staff alike had for Titus and the memories made with him over the years.

He ate cafeteria leftovers, chased squirrels across the front yard, and positioned himself in the main hallway where over 700 students petted and played with him daily.

His best friend and caretaker, Brother Richard, was on the road home from a trip when Titus passed away.

According to the school, Titus "was a rambunctious puppy who played like a Catholic High freshman and protected like a Catholic High senior. He was loyal like a Catholic High alumnus and fun-loving like his master."