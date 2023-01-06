Little Rock church hosting event in honor of World Pet Memorial Day

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church in Little Rock will be hosting a Pet Memorial Day on Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 pm. to memorialize pets that have passed away.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pinnacle View United Methodist Church in Little Rock will be hosting a Pet Memorial Day on Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 pm.

The gathering is meant to be a time of remembrance and healing for all of those who have lost pets— especially those who may have lost pets after tornadoes hit Arkansas on March 31.

"Losing a pet is always painful," said Gayle Fiser, Community Pet Ministry Coordinator at Pinnacle View UMC. "This year may be especially so due to the tornadoes many Arkansans experienced this past spring.

The event will take place at Pinnacle View United Methodist Church located at 20100 Cantrell Road.

The gathering will be free and open to the public. Pet parents are encouraged to bring a photo of their pet with them.

The gathering, co-sponsored by Pinnacle View UMC Community Pet Ministry and Out West Veterinary Urgent Care, will be held in conjunction with World Pet Memorial Day which takes place the second week in June.

"We are pleased to partner with local veterinary clinics to offer a time for all pet parents to celebrate the lives of their pets," said the Rev. Betsy Singleton-Synder, senior pastor of Pinnacle View UMC. "Our pet ministry has been a blessing to the community for many years and we are honored to host the first annual Pet Memorial Day gathering."

World Pet Memorial Day was created by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) as a day to memorialize pets that have passed away.