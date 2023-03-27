Little Rock Compassion Center asking for food donations

The Little Rock Compassion Center has asked for food donations for this year's Easter meal for the poor and homeless.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Compassion Center has asked for food donations for this year's Easter meal.

As inflation continues taking its toll on the nation, the need for food is increasing as record numbers of homeless and poor turn to the center for meals and services.

Several hundred people are expected to show up to collect food boxes, and even more are expected to turn up for a holiday dinner and Easter worship service.

“At the Compassion Center we have the opportunity to experience the blessings that come from serving those who have nothing and no one in Little Rock,” said Pastor Holloway. “This year we face significant challenges as we work hard to meet the unending needs of others.

The dinner menu will include ham, vegetables, mashed potatoes, and homemade fruit cobbler.

The Compassion Center is currently in need of additional ham, potatoes, and canned vegetables. According to officials, more than 50 hams are needed to provide meals on Easter weekend.

Both individual-size and industrial-size canned goods are also needed.

Donations of hygiene supplies, including deodorant, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand cream, combs, soap, and after-shave lotion will also be accepted. Travel-size toiletries are preferred.

All donations can be dropped off at the Compassion Center on 3618 W. Roosevelt Street during the week prior to the event.

The Little Rock Compassion Center operates the only overnight shelter in the city, and every single available space is filled most nights.