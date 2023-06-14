Little Rock board votes to expand curfew for minors

Young people in Little Rock have a new curfew to follow after the city voted on implementing stricter hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Young people in Little Rock have a new curfew to follow after the city voted on stricter hours.

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to expand the current curfew law to include Friday and Saturday. The new curfew will be effective immediately.

Kids and teens will now have to be inside every night between midnight and 5 a.m.

The board also approved a rule banning minors from designated entertainment districts between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.