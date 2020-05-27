LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video is in regards to the Little Rock mayor ordering an independent review of LRPD.

According to the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), a request has been made for its members to vote on a Resolution of No Confidence in the Chief of Police for the first time in 18 years.

A release from the FOP states the request is a result from how Chief Keith Humphrey "continues to be embroiled in numerous lawsuits, controversies and investigations related to unethical and potentially illegal actions taken under the color of authority."

Ronnie Morgan, the president of the local FOP, said:

“This was not an easy decision to make but Chief Humphrey’s behavior has left us no choice. The men and women who serve and protect our community deserve accountable, transparent leadership that can be trusted to follow strict ethical rules and put public safety ahead of the destructive politics of personal agendas. Chief Humphrey is not above the law or above normal standards of ethics.”

In a letter to its members, the Little Rock FOP noted: “Evidence indicates that Chief Keith Humphrey has repeatedly misused or exceeded his authority, violated department policies, wrongfully attacked his subordinate officers, and tarnished hard-earned reputations in an attempt to evade accountability for his actions. In short, he has fallen short of the basic standards of conduct required of every other officer on our force. After exhausting other remedies, we see little progress in addressing the Chief's behavior. So, it is with a heavy heart that the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police Executive Board now requests your input on the question of whether you have confidence in Chief of Police Keith Humphrey to continue to lead our department.”

A copy of the letter can be found on the FOP's Facebook page.

The release further states that a Resolution of No Confidence symbolizes the belief that Humphrey failed the community he swore to protect.

"Chief Humphrey should be held to the same, if not higher standards, than any other member of this department. It’s time for those with authority to address this situation to act. Failure to do so quickly ultimately threatens the safety and well-being of our officers and the city," Ronnie Morgan said.

