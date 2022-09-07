These Little Rock girls hosted a lemonade stand for special cause

Malin, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, hosted a lemonade stand with her friend Louisa to benefit other kids at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lemonade stands are a staple of summer. For these two Little Rock girls, this was an opportunity to "bring positivity into the world."

Meet friends Malin Opitz and Louisa Berkow. Malin was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently receiving treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Malin recently returned home, and she and her friend decided to host a lemonade stand to raise money for other patients at ACH.



“I want other kids to have an amazing life and amazing things to happen to them and amazing opportunities for them to have all the things they need to get better and get through what they have going on,” she said.

Malin and Louisa set up shop in Cammack Village despite the heat, and did a great job bringing the community together.