LITTLE ROCK, Ark — "I think it will cost me, because I don't know if I will do it right," Little Rock resident June Flye said.

After speaking with several Little Rock homeowners, including Flye, it appeared as though not many of them knew about the upcoming $50 fee for placing wrong things in a recycling bin.

Not many knew what exactly could be put in the bin, either.

"Like plastic bottles come wrapped in plastic, but I think the bottles are recyclable, but the plastic around them is not. Now that doesn't make sense," Flye said.

"What this change in the ordinance is really oriented towards, is those people basically using those recycle bins as an extra trash can," Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell said.

If residents are putting in items that should not be picked up for recycling, there will be a notice of those items from Waste Management. But if the problem continues, the residents could face the fine or be removed from the recycling program.

"What the ordinance does, is gives that person the option of paying $50 to get that recycling bin back, or if they don't do that, they can lose that recycling privileges for a year," Honeywell said.

While plastic bags and glass bottles aren't recyclable, you can throw cardboard and these plastic bottles into the bin.

"The catch phrase: 'if in doubt, you should throw it out.' If you don't know if it should be recyclable, if you're not quite sure, put it in the trash can," Honeywell said.

To see a list of all the items that can be recycled click here.

RELATED: Pulaski County recycling glass in record quantities after curbside pickup discontinued

RELATED: New community glass recycling drop-off center opens in Pulaski County