Little Rock pharmacy focuses on helping LGBTQ+ community

The LGBTQ+ community is often overlooked, but one local pharmacy is making sure that's a thing of the past by working to provide them with the help that they need.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — If you were to walk inside of the Park West Pharmacy in Little Rock, you would see a lot of creative, brightly colored products and decorations from some anime favorites.

"Me and my brother, Dr. Pruitt, we are very 90's kids and so our pharmacy differentiates itself by being very Japanese and Otaku," said Dr. Gwendolyn Herzig, the owner of the pharmacy, "It really resonates to our younger generation especially the LGBTQ community."

Asides from being the pharmacy owner, Dr. Herzig also helped start the Arkansas Prism Foundation which has focused on supporting LGBTQ+ enrichment, assistance and access to quality care.

The foundation was founded just under a year ago, but it has since organized and executed various initiatives by creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in Arkansas.

Their mission has been to improve the lives of young transgender people of color. Since statistically, that group is typically the most exceptionally marginalized in both healthcare settings and in the general public.

The pharmacy said that they have proudly been able to help individuals who were seeking gender affirming surgery. They have also sponsored, donated, and fund-raised in support of Pride organizations across the state.

"It's focused on making sure the LGBTQ community is taken care of with a focus on trans medicine. It's a very vital thing for them to be on and it's very affirming for them and so cost should never be a barrier to being your true self," said Dr. Herzig.

The pharmacy offers hormone replacement therapy injections and supplies, name changes and they even offer no-cost prescriptions.

The foundation's board and staff all have tremendous combined expertise in transgender healthcare and a thorough understanding of the shortcomings of the existing system when it comes to the diverse needs of the community.

She said that the LGBTQ+ community has been heavily stigmatized in many southern and rural areas of the country. Which has resulted in individuals being demeaned and discriminated against by businesses, the general public and even by some health care providers.

And the foundation has also coordinated PrEP therapy for over 80 patients.

Their mentorship program has focused on a trans youth group that meets monthly, where they help advocate care as well as other needs and services.

Dr. Herzig mentioned that, "Having this type of atmosphere and this type of pharmacy setting is vital, because it's such a minority community that's overlooked so many times and being able to provide this safe and affirming space is making sure people are taken care of."