Introducing Little Rock Public Radio: Name change marks new chapter for KUAR/KLRE

After 50 years of serving the community in central Arkansas as KUAR/KLRE Public Radio, the station has announced its new identity as Little Rock Public Radio.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After 50 years of serving the community in central Arkansas as KUAR/KLRE Public Radio, the station has announced its new identity as Little Rock Public Radio— and along with a new name comes a new chapter.

This transformative change marks a significant milestone in the history of the beloved radio station at UA Little Rock

Listeners can expect to see a wide range of new programs that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of central Arkansas.

The cornerstone of Little Rock Public Radio's programming lineup will continue to include thought-provoking discussions, enriching content, and captivating stories.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Public Radio in central Arkansas, this rebranding represents a fresh chapter in our shared history. We believe that our new name better captures the essence of our community, and we are excited to continue our mission of fostering meaningful conversations and connecting neighbors," said Jonathan Seaborn, General Manager of Little Rock Public Radio.

This rebranding not only celebrates their past accomplishments but is also a representation of the heart and soul of the central Arkansas community.

For more information about the rebranding and upcoming new programming, visit their website here or follow their social media @LittleRockPublicRadio.