Little Rock opens warming center for community ahead of wintry weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Along with the potential for wintry weather, Arkansas is expected to get back-to-back rounds of wet weather for most of the week ahead.

On Monday morning there was an ice storm warning issued for Central and Eastern Arkansas, which will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

Due to the incoming inclement weather, a warming center has been opened at the Dunbar Community Center. It will be open on Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. and will remain open through Wednesday, Feb. 1st.

The Salvation Army located at 1111 W. Markham Street in Little Rock has also opened up its dining room to be used as a warming station. They have extra cots set up for Monday evening and will be open during the day on Jan. 31.