LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock’s 38th police chief officially took command on Sunday – two weeks after he was sworn in.

Friends, family and colleagues of Chief Keith Humphrey gathered for his change of command ceremony at the Robinson Center. Pamela Humphrey pinned her husband’s new badge.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who chose Humphrey for the job, offered remarks during the ceremony.

“This season that we are entering in the City of Little Rock is a season of unity – a season of how we unify our city moving from disconnection to connection,” Scott said.

One of Humphrey's first major tasks is deciding Officer Charles Starks' fate with the Little Rock Police Department – a decision that could come this week. According to an April 19 press release, Humphrey is reviewing the internal affairs investigation into Starks, who shot and killed Bradley Blackshire in February.

Humphrey did not take questions regarding the Blackshire case on Sunday. Instead, he spoke generally about his first two weeks on the job.

“It lets me know I was in the right place,” Humphrey said “Things happen for a reason. Everyone is always tested. I think it was no different than any other city that I've worked in. People are human; things are going to happen and you have to be prepared to deal with each and every situation on its own merit.”

Humphrey says faith, humility and confidence are the pillars that guide his life and will guide his career in Little Rock.

“I'm very confident that we're going to be the safest city in Arkansas,” he told the crowd. “I'm very confident that we're going to be one of the safest cities in the United States. I'm very confident that we're going to bridge whatever gap there is between our community and our police department.”