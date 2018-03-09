LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The problem of hunger is critical in Arkansas. Depending on who's counting, our state ranks among the worst in the country for both adults and children going without steady meals.

One man is out to change that here in Little Rock. He goes by the name "Brother Larry." Each Saturday, he sets up a feeding station somewhere in the city. The "Hunger Here Program" hopes to expand -- if it can get a permanent facility. Brother Larry told us what he's trying to do.

"It's hard anytime you have hunger in any country, much less in a city or even a state, then you're going to have problems. So anything that will be able to help take some pressure off the people," Brother Larry said.

Brother Larry said people within communities should help each other out, which in turn helps take pressure off government and charity aid groups.

