Marches against child trafficking happening in NWA and River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Multiple organizers are holding marches against child trafficking and sexual abuse in our area in the next few weeks.
The following is a list of events that will be held in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Bentonville:
Friday, August 14
Begins at 9 p.m. at the Bentonville Square
Click here for more information.
Siloam Springs
Saturday, August 22
Begins at 12 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Downtown Park
Click here for more information.
Van Buren:
Saturday, August 22
From 5-8 p.m. at Lake Louemma Park
Click here for more information.
Fort Smith
Saturday, August 22
10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ben Geren Park
Click here for more information.
Mena
Saturday, August 22
10 a.m. "prayer rally" at Janssen Park
Click here for more information.
Muldrow, Oklahoma:
Sunday, August 23
Begins at 2 p.m. at Muldrow First Church of Nazarene
Click here for more information.
Poteau, Oklahoma:
Saturday, August 29
From 10-11 a.m. in Downtown Poteau
Click here for more information.
Fayetteville:
Saturday, Sept. 5
Begins at 12 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square
Click here for more information.
If you would like to send us information about future marches or other events to combat child trafficking, please email the details to news@kfsm.com or message 5NEWS on Facebook.