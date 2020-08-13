Argenta Community Theater hosts face mask fundraiser

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas has a vibrant theater community.
The pandemic has kept the curtains down for months now and they need a boost to keep going.
The creative minds at Argenta Community Theater (ACT) are offering a deal that will not only help slow the spread of COVID-19 but help them make up for lost time and money.
For the price of one normal show ticket ($30), donors will receive a theater-themed face mask.
ACT recommends using the hashtag #MaskUpForTheArts to promote the wearing of face coverings, in hopes of getting the theater world back up and running soon.
The ACT fundraiser goes through Monday, August 17. If you're interested in donating click here.