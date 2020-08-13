Argenta Community Theater hosts face mask fundraiser

The pandemic has put local community theater shows on hold, and now they need some help.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas has a vibrant theater community.

The pandemic has kept the curtains down for months now and they need a boost to keep going.

The creative minds at Argenta Community Theater (ACT) are offering a deal that will not only help slow the spread of COVID-19 but help them make up for lost time and money.

For the price of one normal show ticket ($30), donors will receive a theater-themed face mask.

ACT recommends using the hashtag #MaskUpForTheArts to promote the wearing of face coverings, in hopes of getting the theater world back up and running soon.