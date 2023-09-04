Mayflower landfill on fire, officials confirm

Chief Ashton Tolliver confirmed that the Mayflower landfill located on White City Road is currently on fire, and firefighters are currently in suppression mode.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Officials in Mayflower have confirmed that the landfill on White City Road is currently on fire.

According to Chief Ashton Tolliver with the Mayflower Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to a large pile of mulch burning.

He said that the fire is controlled, however, it's been flaring up periodically.

At 5:35 a.m. Chief Tolliver confirmed that crews were still in suppression mode.

Firefighters from Vilonia, Highway 286, Pine Village, Liberty, Saltillo, and Hilltop, along with Forestry also responded to the scene.