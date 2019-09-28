LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Memphis bicycle shop is inspiring people to get up and ride bikes again just in time for the Big Dam Bridge 100.

Clark Butcher is the owner of Victory Bicycle Studio in Memphis.

"I always use the hashtag more than just a bike shop," Butcher said.

That's because Butcher inspires dozens of people to start riding again. Over 120 people from Memphis have traveled to Little Rock to ride the Big Dam Bridge 100 this year through his program.

"We've got a ton of folks doing our fifty-mile ride and we actually market it as a couch to fifty-mile program," Butcher said.

This group has been training for the Big Dam Bridge 100 since June.

"Every Sunday we all meet up and we have a predetermined route that's put up for the training," Butcher said. “Four months ago, a lot of these people didn’t even own bikes."

Butcher said this group is made up of all different types of people -- young and old.

"It's such a low impact sport. It's so easy that you can do it late in life," he said.

At 73 years old, Deedee Perel is the oldest in the Victory group riding 50 miles. She says she hadn't been on a bike in probably 60 years, but Butcher made it possible.

"Three years ago I decided I was going to get back on a bike for the fun. Just for me. Nobody else," Perel said. "He's always so supportive of everyone. As I've ridden more and more, I actually take my hands off the hand bar and wave to people."

Perel said she is happy Butcher came into her life because cycling has shown her it is never too late to try something new.

"Keep going. If you don't, you'll stagnate and might as well not even be here so have fun!" she said.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 starts Saturday morning at 7. The start line is on River Front Drive in North Little Rock.