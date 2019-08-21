The Pulaski County Public Works Building, located at 3200 S. Brown Street in Little Rock will be open 24/7 for the local residents to safely and respectfully recycle their glass.
The Pulaski County Government thanked ACE Glass Recycling for offering their recycling service to the community on Wednesday.
To find out more please visit:
https://www.aceglassrecycling.net/residential/
RELATED: Why can you no longer put glass, aerosol spray cans in recycle bins
RELATED: Why are some Little Rock recycling bins not being picked up even after 311 requests? | 11 Listens
Drop off locations:
ACE Glass Recycling—Get Directions
3101 Dugan Drive
Little Rock, AR 72206
Green Stations:
City of Little Rock Green Station—Get Directions
10001 Kanis Blvd
Little Rock, AR 72205
Thursdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. First Saturday of the month, 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.
North Little Rock Sanitation—Get Directions
500 W 13th St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Tuesdays, 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.Third Saturday of the month, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
1300 Marshall Rd
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Maumelle Public Works—Get Directions
423 Cogdell Rd
Maumelle AR 72113
Wednesday-Thursday, 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Sherwood Public Works—Get Directions
6500 N Hills Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Edward's Food Stores are for glass drop-off only.
North Little Rock
Edward's Cash Saver—Get Directions
Little Rock
Edward's Food Giant—Get Directions
Edward's Food Giant—Get Directions
Edward's Food Giant—Get Directions
2203 N Reynolds Rd
Bryant, AR 72202
Additional locations
For glass drop-off only.
Little Rock
Recycle America—Get Directions
7900 Sloane Dr.
Little Rock, AR 72206
Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Natural State Recycling—Get Directions
4501 Thibault Rd.
Little Rock, AR 72206
NAPCO—Get Directions
2400 North Cantrell Rd # 116
Little Rock, AR 72202
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
O'Looney's Liquor and Wine—Get Directions
3 Rahling Circle
Little Rock, AR 72223
Diamond Bear Brewing Co./Arkansas Ale House—Get Directions
600 N Broadway St.
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
2814 Kavanaugh Blvd
Little Rock, AR 72205
15601 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72223