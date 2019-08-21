The Pulaski County Public Works Building, located at 3200 S. Brown Street in Little Rock will be open 24/7 for the local residents to safely and respectfully recycle their glass.

The Pulaski County Government thanked ACE Glass Recycling for offering their recycling service to the community on Wednesday.

To find out more please visit:

https://www.aceglassrecycling.net/residential/

Drop off locations:

ACE Glass Recycling—Get Directions

3101 Dugan Drive

Little Rock, AR 72206

Green Stations:

City of Little Rock Green Station—Get Directions

10001 Kanis Blvd

Little Rock, AR 72205

Thursdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. First Saturday of the month, 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.

North Little Rock Sanitation—Get Directions

500 W 13th St

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Tuesdays, 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.Third Saturday of the month, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

1300 Marshall Rd

Jacksonville, AR 72076



Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Maumelle Public Works—Get Directions

423 Cogdell Rd

Maumelle AR 72113



Wednesday-Thursday, 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sherwood Public Works—Get Directions

6500 N Hills Blvd

North Little Rock, AR 72116

Edward's Food Stores are for glass drop-off only.

North Little Rock

Edward's Cash Saver—Get Directions



Little Rock

Edward's Food Giant—Get Directions

Edward's Food Giant—Get Directions

Edward's Food Giant—Get Directions

2203 N Reynolds Rd

Bryant, AR 72202

Additional locations

For glass drop-off only.

Little Rock



Recycle America—Get Directions

7900 Sloane Dr.

Little Rock, AR 72206

Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Natural State Recycling—Get Directions

4501 Thibault Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72206

NAPCO—Get Directions

2400 North Cantrell Rd # 116

Little Rock, AR 72202



Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

O'Looney's Liquor and Wine—Get Directions

3 Rahling Circle

Little Rock, AR 72223

Diamond Bear Brewing Co./Arkansas Ale House—Get Directions

600 N Broadway St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd

Little Rock, AR 72205

15601 Cantrell Rd

Little Rock, AR 72223