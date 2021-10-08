New mentorship program aimed at growing Arkansas women entrepreneurs is now open for applications

VCWoman Achieve will provide experience, tools and resources to female entrepreneurs over a 12-month period. The search is underway to find mentors and mentees.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — VCWoman Achieve is a new mentorship program in Arkansas aimed at bringing life-changing and business-improving relationships to women entrepreneurs.

This 12-month mentorship is specifically designed to provide expertise, tools and resources to the mentees. Throughout the year-long mentorship, each mentee will compete for a cash prize.

Beginning January 4, 2022, matched mentors and mentees will set goals and perform monthly assessments. They will also meet quarterly with hand-picked experts who are equipped to address a wide range of business challenges and opportunities.

In December 2022, mentees will graduate from the program with new skills and relationships to help successfully manage and grow their businesses.

Mentees will compete for up to $10,000, earning scores based on the quality of engagement and effort throughout the year-long program.

The search has already started to find female business leaders interested in this program. CLICK HERE to apply. The deadline is October 8, 2021.

The program is also in need of mentors with the quality business experience that can help grow the selected mentees. Mentors should be Arkansas residents, have expertise in their field, and be excited about helping other women grow.

THV11 has partnered with the sponsors of this program to also provide trainings to the mentees. Those courses will be directly related to mass media and communications.

VCWomanAchieve is also sponsored by Venture Noire, Wright Lindsey Jennings’ Woman-Run, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Arkansas Capital Corp, Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, and Soiree Women’s Symposium.