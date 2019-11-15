CONWAY, Ark. — Downtown Conway businesses hope a new plan means the end to an old problem.

The city announced a project 10 years in the making that will reduce flooding in the area.

“We have a lot of experience with flooding in downtown when the rain comes,” said Laine Berry, Inverness bridal shop owner. "Truly even a moderate sprinkle, we get nervous."

Two years ago, flooding wreaked havoc on her shop and she lost business for days.

"We had to have every gown in the story dry-cleaned. Of course, dresses made out of fabric absorbed all that water. It was massively expensive,” said Berry.

Conway's worked to combat the flooding problem for years by improving infrastructure, making repairs, and cleaning ditches.

But now the city secured grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for a bigger project, including a retention pond.

"It's going to be a water quality demonstration project,” said Bobby Kelly, city spokesperson. "It'll serve as a public green space for people to have a good time outside, but it's also going to be able to retain some of the water that comes off of Oak Street."

The park named "Markham Square" will be located at the corner of Markham and Garland Streets, which once was the city’s scrap yard.

Some of the features included in the work are permeable hardscapes, bio-mats, bio-remediation systems, and evapotranspiration phytoremediation.

Berry believes the project could be the long-awaited answer businesses have hoped for.

"Downtown is thriving,” said Berry. “Keeping it thriving, keeping it stable is heavily dependent on getting this flooding issue solved. So, we are really excited that it is hopefully going to be taken care of."

The city has not yet announced a breaking-ground date.

