NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When a child is in need, the North Little Rock community doesn't hesitate to step up.

"We are going to get them out, sort them by size,” said Mrs. Welch, the Amboy Elementary School counselor.

Tucked away in her office is a closet typically filled with school uniforms, but this year, the shelves came close to empty.

"She knew we needed more uniforms,” said Allen Pennington, the school's principal.

Welch took to social media for help, hoping someone would donate gently-used uniform pieces.

"We have a high demand because we have students come in our doors out of uniform, in need of a uniform, or soiled clothes,” said Pennington.

The staff at Amboy were shocked to see how the community stepped up to help.

Instead of a few donations, they came in droves; gently-used pieces that children now have access to throughout the day.

"We don't ask for them back, and it's their's,” said Pennington. “We want them just to be a kid and come to school to learn and not even have to worry about the uniform."

Along with a little helper, Mrs. Welch restocked the uniform shelves Thursday with polos, khakis, shorts, and skirts of all sizes.

"I'm truly thankful for the community embracing us and saying, 'here, I’ll help out,' and then bringing those items so we can have them at reach for our students,” said Pennington.

Since the school gives the uniforms to students who need them, they can always use more for boys and girls of all sizes.

If you want to help, you can drop off donations at the school.

They accept any color polo tops, khakis, black pants, or skirts that are black, navy, or khaki that are gently-used or new.