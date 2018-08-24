LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One veteran is helping other veterans cope by responding to them in crisis situations.

According to the VA, Arkansas has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Ninety-two veterans died of suicide in Arkansas in 2015, accounting for over 40 percent of the state’s suicide rate.

On average, nearly 22 veterans die from suicide nationwide every day. This is where ‘We Are The 22’ steps in, aiming to bring that number to zero.

"No one understands a veteran like a veteran,” Founder Mikel Brooks said.

Suicide hits close to home for Brooks.

"I had a suicide attempt myself. Feb. 17 of last year I overdosed,” he said.

After surviving his attempt, he said he found there was not enough action to help veterans who are struggling with disorders like drug abuse and PTSD. So, he started We Are The 22 last year.

"We have veterans who are trained and ready to respond to other veterans who may be in crisis,” he said.

Brooks said so far there are 21 trained crisis responders and is recruiting for more veterans to join his team.

"We coordinate with dispatch on the way in and go in and talk to the veteran,” Brooks said.

Brooks said responders go through two sets of suicide training. He said the training is what officers take to learn how to respond to suicide calls.

“We coordinate with dispatch on the way in and go in and talk to the veteran. Once we get the veteran talked down into a stable point of interaction we get them in the VA if they need it,” he said.

Brooks said We are the 22 responded to 46 veteran suicide calls in the past year. All 46 of those veterans are still alive.

Chief Innovation officer Taylor LoBue says having a veteran respond to another veteran in an emergency situation can be extremely impactful.

"When you have two people sitting down talking. When you share those common experiences that's very powerful,” LoBue said.

Brooks says We are the 22 is there for all veterans fighting their own battles at home.

"We're not doctors, we're not lawyers we're not police officers. We're simply veterans who care enough about our fellow veterans who want to go in and get them the help that they need,” Brooks said.

Brooks said We Are The 22 will start recruiting throughout the state this fall. The next training session will be in the beginning of October.

If you are a veteran who would like to sign up, click here.

© 2018 KTHV