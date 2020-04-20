NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The leaders at Greater Love Community Church said COVID-19 has challenged the way we provide for our families and they want to help.

They’re working to build the Greater Love Community Garden.

“The community garden is near and dear to my heart because it involves the youth and allows younger people to be able to create life,” Greater Love Community Church Pastor Ryan Summons said.

The Sustainability Project in partnership with Greater Love Community Church is working to create the garden in the Rose City neighborhood on the churches’ grounds.

“We’re able to show a generation that we’re able to sustain food for ourselves,” Summons said.

It only takes a seed for an idea to be planted and to grow.

RELATED: Star City unites as they pick up the pieces from Easter Sunday storms

“By securing food sources we also help to subsidize and round out a lot of dinners, lunches, breakfasts,” Director of The Sustainability Project Kesha Cobb said.

It will provide free, fresh produce for residents, but they need the community's help to make this project bloom.

“We need a lot of wood, soil, compost like he said seedlings, people and also donations,” Cobb said.

They’re working to get enough supplies to build standing garden beds and a wooden framed greenhouse.

RELATED: Website helps Arkansans know where to find open restaurants, locally grown food amid COVID-19 pandemic

“If you have any materials just let us know and we’ll arrange for you to be able to drop them off or we pick them up safely,” Cobb said.

Once the garden is going, they will deliver food to people who need it most using a mobile food pantry.

“We will be taking free food, not just from the garden but partnering gardens and pantries, directly into food deserts,” Cobb said.

If you’d like to get involved we have more information here.