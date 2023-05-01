Both North Little Rock libraries set to temporarily close for renovations

The North Little Rock Public Library System will be temporarily closing both locations from May 30 to June 3 for some new technology upgrades.

Thanks to a generous grant of $33,946 from the Sturgis Foundation, both libraries will reopen with brand-new computers and technology.

During the closure, the Wi-Fi will be down, but you will still be able to access digital services through NLRlibrary.org/ and its various apps.

The Laman and Argenta libraries will reopen on June 5, just in time for the All Together Now Summer Reading Program, which features prizes and programs for all ages from June 5 to August 1.