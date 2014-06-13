North Little Rock reopens Arkansas River Trail after tornado

The section of the Arkansas River Trail that has been closed since the devastating EF3 tornado struck on March 31 has now reopened in Burns Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The section of the Arkansas River Trail that had been closed since the devastating tornado struck on March 31 has now been reopened in Burns Park.

City officials stated that their number one priority in the phased opening of Burns Park is citizens’ safety.

Many of the roads in the park have been damaged due to the weight of trucks removing debris from the tornado, making them unsafe for bicycle use. Due to this, cyclists and foot traffic must stay on the trail.

The area adjacent to the trail near the soccer fields is strictly off-limits as large trucks and trailers continue the work of disposing debris and processing it in the soccer complex's parking lots.

Due to the size of the trucks, it can be hard for the drivers to see someone on the ground. Additionally, debris from the trucks can also fall onto the roadway, so pedestrians have been urged to stay cautious.