NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week Cabot lifted its ban on pit bulls.

The dangerous stigma associated with the dogs is also shifting in North Little Rock.

A Facebook poll created by a resident indicated over 80% of people want to revoke the current ban.

North Little Rock created Breed-Specific Legislation, or BSL, back in 2005.

Courtney Nixon said that for the last two years, she’s been speaking with North Little Rock City Council members whenever she can. Her goal is to reverse the city’s ban on pit bulls.

“Our group's mission is to educate the public about these types of dogs because we believe that all dogs are individuals and they should be treated as such,” Nixon said.

She is a member of Repeal BSL North Little Rock. Her and other residents who want the ban lifted plan to be back in front of city council members Monday evening.

“The stigma is shifting right now because more cities are repealing their BSL and going to a vicious dog ordinance,” Nixon said.

Nixon wants the city to follow in the steps of Cabot.

“I’m going to keep going, I’m going to keep providing the council members with information,” Nixon said.

While many people want to see this happen others are on the fence.

“I think pit bulls get a bad name based on, you know, fighting the dogs and things of that nature,” dog owner Brian Dixon said.

Dixon said if the law is reversed parameters must be placed on who can have a pit bull.

“I think if they lift the ban, it ought to be a process to get a pit bull,” Dixon said.

North Little Rock City officials said this ban was put into place 15 years ago because of public concern.

“This was a law that was passed in North Little Rock at the request of the residents of North Little Rock. So now there are a number of residents who are opposed to that ban and want change. And this is exactly what we want from the residents. We would love from the residents, when they want change, to reach out to the city council members,” North Little Rock Communications Director Nathan Hamilton said.

Mixon said if her thoughts fall on deaf ears, she’ll continue to push for change.