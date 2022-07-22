NWA organizations donate water to 7 Hills Homeless Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme heat our region is facing, staying hydrated is a necessity. The nonprofit the Black Action Collective (BAC) hopes to do just that. “We felt it was necessary to provide bottles of water and access to clean water for our homeless population because it was so hot,” said Lance Reed, CEO of BAC. Lance reed says the BAC focuses on advancing racial and health equity by helping under-served communities.

“We just create and look at programs where we see a need and we try to solve a solution that is practical,” Reed said.



The BAC partnered with Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. and councilman D'andre jones for the “Hydrate for Hope” water bottle drive outside a Fayetteville Walmart Friday morning, donating those bottles to the Salvation Army and 7Hills Homeless Center.



“And so donations like the water from the black action collective are really important to make sure we provide our neighbors access to clean drinking water,” said Mike Williams, CEO of 7hills Homeless Center.



According to 7hills CEO mike Williams, about 300-400 people across the region are experiencing homelessness while actively seeking shelter and basic necessities to beat the heat. Friday's drive brought in 50 cases of water.



“Making sure we have access to water for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness and who are experiencing this great need at this time,” said Reed.



With no sign of the heat letting up, the group plans to continue this initiative next month.



In the meantime, you can make a monetary donation on the Black Action Collective's website at bacnwa.org/hydrate