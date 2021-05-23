One year later: groups gather in Conway to commemorate George Floyd

This week marks one year since George Floyd was killed by former police officer, Derek Chauvin. Throughout the week, Arkansans are gathering in remembrance of Floyd.

CONWAY, Arkansas — This week marks one year since George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. Arkansans will be commemorating his honor throughout the coming days in a series of weeklong events.

Various Conway groups and organizations were at the Faulkner County Courthouse Sunday afternoon, as an interfaith prayer service kicked off the week of events planned to celebrate Floyd's life.

"That's what this week is about. Collective voices, collective hope. Finding hope in each other. Finding community in each other," Hadiyah Cummings, of Reinvest in Conway, said. "As a collective we can do more together than if we try to fight these things, fight this system by ourselves."

Collective Voices, Collective Hope completed contrasted the tense protests last year that left many people tear gassed by local police.

The gathering was hosted by Stephanie Gray with the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice., with a number guest speakers and performances.

"Even with the guilty verdict given in the George Floyd murder case the national outcry for racial justice continues," said Gray.

Sunday was only the first day of the weeklong series of events.

For those interested in attending one of the commemorative events, the remaining gatherings are as follows.

Monday, May 24: Know Your Rights & Basic First Aid Training via Zoom, 6pm

Tuesday, May 25: Community Event, DM page for details

Wednesday, May 26: Service Day at Laurel Park, 12pm

Thursday, May 27: Community Town Hall at Conway City Hall, 12pm

Friday, May 28: Art Memorial and Candlelight Vigil at Hendrix College, 7pm