Supporters gather at War Memorial Park to raise money for suicide prevention

ARKANSAS, USA — Families, supporters, and friends walked together in the name of hope on Sunday afternoon.

The "Out of Darkness Walk" was held at War Memorial Park and had been on pause because of the pandemic.

They raised more than $70,000 in support of the National Suicide Prevention Helpline, suicide education, as well as support for those who have lost someone to suicide.

The walk is meant to represent a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

It helps to unite our local communities and it gives an opportunity to acknowledge the ways that mental health conditions and suicide have affected our lives as well as the lives of those that we care about and love.