Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will host commemorative 9/11 ceremony

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will host a commemorative ceremony in memory of their fallen brothers and sisters on the morning of Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — During the September 11 attacks of 2001, 346 firefighters and paramedics were killed while trying to save the lives of those around them— this year, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will host a commemorative ceremony.

In memory of their fallen brothers and sisters, they welcome the public to stop by their local fire station on the morning of Sunday, September 11, 2022, and join them in "A Moment of Silence".

At approximately 8:58 a.m., all fire department personnel will assemble at attention in front of the station's flag pole.

After some brief remarks from either the company officer or chaplain, if present, the flag will be lowered according to local, state, or national proclamation.

Community involvement will be optional at this time, though all assembled will be asked to remain silent.

At 8:59 a.m., the time that the South Twin Tower collapsed, sirens will be sounded for one minute.

Following this, at 9 a.m., will be a full minute of complete silence to honor those whose lives were lost.